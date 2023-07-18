Maranao businessman hurt in ambush; attackers arrested

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A Maranao trader who owns a mobile phone store was wounded in an ambush on Monday in Iligan City.

His three attackers were arrested by pursuing policemen an hour later.

Col. Reinante Delos Santos, acting director of the Iligan City Police Office, said Tuesday Junaid Panguinaguina is now confined in a hospital.

Panguinaguina, who is from Ramain town in Lanao del Sur, was driving his Ford Everest pick-up truck when he was attacked by three gunmen at a busy stretch of the Quezon Avenue in the center of Iligan City.

The suspects — Abdulgafor Macaraya Potawan, Aladdin Macaraya Andang and Abdulrashid Pacasum Macaraya — were cornered and arrested by personnel of the Iligan City Police Station 5 and the Iligan CPO.

Potawan, Andang and Macaraya are also from Lanao del Sur.

Police investigators told reporters Paguinaguina owns an establishment in Quezon City and sells smart phones and accessories. He frequently comes home to visit relatives in Iligan City and towns in nearby Lanao del Sur.