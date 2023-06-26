^

Nation

9 mayors want Negros Oriental polls postponed

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2023 | 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines — Nine mayors in Negros Oriental including the widow of the late governor Roel Degamo want the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in the province deferred due to the unstable peace and order situation in their respective jurisdictions.

As this developed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would decide on the postponement issue by the end of September.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said public consultations would be conducted to assess the situation, particularly the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental. The consultations will start tomorrow.

Aside from Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, among those pushing for the delay of the barangay and SK elections are Mayors Dennis Amancio of Ayungon, Eniego Jabagat of Bindoy, Cezanne Fritz Diaz of Siaton, Mel Nick Logronio of San Jose, Felipe Antonio Remollo of Dumaguete, Filomeno Reyes of Guihulngan, Susano Antonio Ruperto of Tayasan and Galicano Truita of Dauin.

The mayors cited what they described as an atmosphere of terror that has been plaguing the province for more than a decade.

“Postponing the elections will allow us time to address the fear and hesitation that undermine the electoral process in Negros Oriental. It will provide us an opportunity to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence among the voters and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment,” the mayors said.

They said the one-month delay would give them time and space to establish a foundation of trust and security, and pave the way for a more genuine and meaningful democratic experience.

“Given these reasons, we urge the Commission on Elections and concerned authorities to consider the postponement of the barangay and SK elections in Negros Oriental,” the mayors said.

The barangay and SK polls will be held on Oct. 30.

Poll watchdog National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) urged the Comelec to exert every effort to hold the elections as scheduled.

Garcia said the Comelec could not come up with a decision immediately after conducting public hearings as there are processes that need to be accomplished.

“We need first to consult our citizen arm and the stake holders,” Garcia said.

“If you ask me, maybe (the decision) can be out by the last week of September until the first week of October, since the elections are set on Oct. 30,” he said.

Earlier, several senators called for the postponement of the elections in Negros Oriental due to the killing of Degamo.

The Comelec has not received a formal petition to postpone the elections in any part of the country, Garcia said, noting the poll body can decide on its own if the need arises.

He said should the elections be moved, these would be conducted not later than 30 days from the original schedule as provided under the law.

Garcia said the Comelec is also ready to hold the elections on Oct. 30 if no postponement decision would be reached.

Namfrel secretary general Eric Alvia said the poll body should base its decision on the assessment of the police and the military.

“The Comelec should explore all efforts to push through with the elections in a safe and peaceful environment. Deferring the polls should be the final option if these conditions are not met,” Alvia said. — Bella Cariaso, Mayen Jaymalin

Recommended
