FDA warns vs unregistered imported diet supplements

In an advisory, the FDA reported that Beworths L-Glutathione Capsule Vitamin C & Grape Seed Extract Vitamin E, Alpha Lipoic Acid L-Lysine Dietary Supplement and Beworths Night Time Fat Burner High Potency Weight Loss Dietary Supplement have no certificate of food product registration.

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the purchase and consumption of unregistered imported dietary supplements.

The FDA also asked the Bureau of Customs to restrain the entry of unregistered imported products into the country.

“Since this food product has not gone through the evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” the FDA noted.

It stressed that the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.