1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

Emmanuel Tupas, Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan
Caloocan Public Information Office Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — At least 1,500 families in Caloocan are slated to benefit from the local government’s low-cost housing projects in two areas in the city.

Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan said on Saturday that informal settler families, renters and other residents without their own houses have registered during a housing caravan.

The families will get a chance to avail of units in city government housing projects in Bagumbong and Deparo.

Malapitan lauded the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the National Housing Authority and the city housing and resettlement office for their assistance to the program.

The local chief executive reminded applicants that priority will be given to those who are evaluated to be in urgent need of new homes.

He assured his constituents that more projects will be implemented by the city government to address housing concerns.

The city government will prioritize those in need of housing, such as informal settlers, so they can start a new life, Malapitan said.

