Fake dentists arrested in Caloocan

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were arrested in Caloocan City on Thursday for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported yesterday.

Acting on a complaint of the Philippine Dental Association, CIDG director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said their operatives conducted an entrapment operation against the suspects at their clinic in Bagong Barrio at around 8:30 p.m.

Caramat said Corazon Depalobos and Rose Marie Delosta, both 56, were reportedly caught in the act of practicing dentistry without any license and certification as an eligible dentist.

Seized from them were assorted dentistry tools and materials.

The CIDG is looking into who owns the clinic, according to Caramat.

The suspects face charges of violating provisions of Republic Act 9484 or the Philippine Dental Act.

