Go leads groundbreaking of Pangasinan Super Health Center

The Philippine Star
April 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go attended the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Barangay San Vicente in Umingan, Pangasinan on Tuesday.

“Part po ito ng siyam na Super Health Center na itatayo sa buong probinsya ng Pangasinan sa year 2022. Meron din pong sampu na Super Health Center na itatayo sa year 2023,“ Go said in his speech.

Under the budget of the Department of Health for 2022, Super Health Centers will be established also in Alaminos City, Balungao, Basista, Manaoag, Mapandan, Tayug, Pozorrubio and Asingan.

Super Health Centers will  be constructed in Agno, Alcala, Bani, Calasiao, Malasiqui, San Fabian, San Quintin, San Manuel, Sison and Urbiztondo this year.

Go said 307 Super Health Centers were established last year while 322 would be built this year as part of government efforts to improve access to quality healthcare services across the country.

The health facility offers database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit.

It also offers eye, ear, nose, and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Go encouraged residents of Pangasinan to avail of the services of the Malasakit Center at Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City.

He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act.

Go stressed the need to  invest more in healthcare infrastructure and services.

He has been focused on improving access to healthcare services for the benefit of poor and indigent Filipinos.

