P200 million fake branded goods seized in Greenhills

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recently confiscated over P220 million worth of counterfeit luxury items at the Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City.

NBI agents inspected six stalls selling fake bags, footwear, jewelry and watches with the brands of Chanel, Hermes and Rolex.

The NBI said the total amount of items seized during the operation reached P223,867,715.

The NBI said it conducted the operation based on a search warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46.