3 AFP personnel hurt in road mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Three personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were injured after the vehicle they were riding crashed into a passenger bus along the EDSA Carousel in Quezon City on Monday night.

The accident occurred along the northbound lane of the EDSA busway in Barangay Pinyahan.

Injured were Seaman First Class Benito Falla, 41, driver of a Nissan Urvan, and his passengers, AFP applicants Raymond Penoza, 21, and Rounmal Mendoza, 19.

Probers said the victims were traveling along EDSA from East Avenue when the vehicle collided with a bus, which was waiting for passengers along the carousel.

Rescuers brought Falla to the Victoriano Luna Medical Center. Penoza and Mendoza were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center for treatment.