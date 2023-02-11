^

Nation

Six cops, companion dead, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental road accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 5:35pm
Six cops, companion dead, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental road accident
Seven passengers, six of them active police personnel, perished in this accident.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines (Updated 5:52 p.m.) — Six policemen and a retired police sergeant died while 20 others were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Naawan, Misamis Oriental at past 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement, the Naawan Municipal Police Station identified the fatalities as Police Staff Sergeants Michael Ermac, Reuyan Marjun, Jevilou Cañeda, Eugene Lagcao, Aaron Ticar, Arnill Manoop and retired policeman Anito Abapo.

The victims were in two Toyota vans that got hit by a wayward 10-wheeler truck whose driver lost control of the steering wheel due to a mechanical trouble while maneuvering through a stretch of the Cagayan de Oro-Iligan Highway in Purok 11 in Barangay Poblacion, Naawan.

Responding police investigators said the Toyota vans carrying the policemen from different units of the Police Regional Office-11, en route to somewhere for a weekend outing, were overtaking the truck that swept the sides of both vehicles as it wiggled with force after one of its front tires exploded.

The truck flipped and landed on its side after colliding with the two vans.

Cpl. Joel Lustre, accident scene investigator, and Capt. Gieve Manale of the Misamis Oriental Provincial Police Office, told reporters 19 other police personnel and truck driver Benjamin Mudabpel were badly injured in the road mishap.

The victims are now confined in different hospitals.

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Call center agent drowns in Taal Lake

Call center agent drowns in Taal Lake

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
A 35-year-old call center agent drowned while swimming in Taal Lake in Lipa City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Magalong files raps vs DPWH exec 

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Mayor Benjamin Magalong has filed another graft complaint against the head of the Baguio City district engineering office of the De-partment of Public Works and Highways .
Nation
fbtw
Manzano faces NBI rap over investment mess

Manzano faces NBI rap over investment mess

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 days ago
At least five investors have reported actor Luis Manzano to the National Bureau of Investigation over his company’s...
Nation
fbtw
Abandoned car yields P183.6 million shabu

Abandoned car yields P183.6 million shabu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics operatives recovered around 27 kilos of shabu valued at P183.6 million in an abandoned vehicle in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima to file bail plea anew

De Lima to file bail plea anew

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
With the recantation of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, the camp of detained former senator...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
13-year-old registered as 'youngest mother' in Bontoc

13-year-old registered as 'youngest mother' in Bontoc

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
A girl aged 13-years-old from Bontoc, Mountain Province had just been registered as a mother in 2022, making her the youngest...
Nation
fbtw
5 soldiers dead after 'mass shooting' in Cagayan de Oro military camp

5 soldiers dead after 'mass shooting' in Cagayan de Oro military camp

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Five soldiers, including a gunman who happened to be in the military, perished Saturday morning after...
Nation
fbtw
Local officials want probe on Facebook page using Cotabato seal

Local officials want probe on Facebook page using Cotabato seal

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Officials want authorities to identify who are behind a Facebook page using the official seal of the Cotabato provincial government...
Nation
fbtw
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Nation
fbtw
BOC cites CIIS for drive vs smuggling, drugs&nbsp;

BOC cites CIIS for drive vs smuggling, drugs 

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has recognized the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service for its intensified campaign against...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with