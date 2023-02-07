27 hurt in Batangas road crash

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Twenty-seven people were injured when their jeepney slammed into a concrete barrier in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday night.

The victims – the driver and 26 passengers – were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The jeepney was headed to Imus, Cavite when it figured in the accident at around 8 p.m. in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbo town.

Reports said the jeepney developed engine trouble, causing its driver Edgardo Balan to lose control of the wheel.

Meanwhile, in Bataan, Glenn Pillarda, 35, died while five others were injured when their tricycle collided with a pickup truck in Dinalupihan town on Sunday.

Truck driver Jose Salazar, 66, will face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple physical injuries, police said.