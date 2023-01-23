^

Nation

IBP lauds ex-DICT official

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has expressed its approval of the performance and accomplishments of former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) undersecretary Jose Vicente Salazar in public service.

In a resolution, the IBP cited Salazar’s commitment to the organization’s “pursuit of the highest ideals of integrity and excellence in the service of the nation.”
“He espoused these ideals as he took on several appointive positions in government,” the IBP said.

The IBP issued the resolution following Salazar’s irrevocable resignation as DITC secretary last December to attend to urgent family matters.
Salazar served as national president of the IBP from 2005 to 2007.
 

