No classes, work in Manila on January 9 for Feast of Black Nazarene

Photo taken on Jan 9, 2020, shows devotees standing outside Quiapo Church during the first fiesta mass, signaling the start of Traslacion 2021.

MANILA, Philippines (Corrected 7:27 p.m.) — Classes and work in Manila will be suspended on Monday next week, January 9, for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

In a separate executive order, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan also imposed a liquor ban in in the Quiapo area that will last from January 7 to 9.

While the usual transport of the image of the Black Nazarene from Luneta to Quiapo, called the Traslacion or the mass procession, will still be put on-hold due to the pandemic, a procession will still be held on January 8 and several selected churches throughout the city will also hold mass in commemoration of the feast day.

READ: Traslacion still suspended in 2023 as threats of COVID-19 remain

Work in city government offices as well as on-site and online classes in both public and private schools in Manila will be suspended to allow residents to participate in celebrations.

Private businesses are also "strongly encouraged" to suspend work on Monday next week.

Meanwhile,a liquor ban will be imposed in all the barangays in the parish of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarine "in order to promote peace and order."

ERRATUM: A previous version of this story said work and classes in Manila will be suspended on November 9, instead of January 9. This has been corrected.