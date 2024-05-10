^

Man, wanted for 10 rape cases in Bukidnon, nabbed in Pagadian City

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 4:59pm
Jimmy Sotto Balaba, wanted for 10 rape cases in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, was arrested in Pagadian City, capital of Zamboanga del Sur
COTABATO CITY —  A 45-year-old man charged for ten rape and statutory rape cases in Bukidnon province has been traced and arrested in Pagadian City early this week.

Radio reports here on Friday morning quoted Brig. Gen Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, as saying that the 45-year-old Jimmy Sotto Balaba, wanted for multiple rape offenses in Bukidnon province in Region 10, was arrested in Barangay Tuburan in Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

The suspect, who hails from Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, is facing 10 rape and statutory rape cases pending at the Regional Trial Court Branch 45 in Malaybalay City.

Balaba yielded peacefully when combined operatives from the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office and PRO-9 arrived at a house in Barangay Tuburan in Pagadian City where he stayed for a long time and showed him copies of warrants for his arrest from the RTC Branch 45.

Masauding said the court has not recommended any bail for the temporary release of Balaban.

He was reportedly brought back to Malaybalay City by a police team after his arrest. 

