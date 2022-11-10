^

Headlines

Traslacion still suspended in 2023 as threats of COVID-19 remain

Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 5:12pm
Traslacion still suspended in 2023 as threats of COVID-19 remain
Photo taken on Jan 9, 2020, shows devotees standing outside Quiapo Church during the first fiesta mass, signaling the start of Traslacion 2021.
Released / Manila Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — The annual procession of the Black Nazarene’s image, known as the Traslacion, will remain suspended for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fr. Earl Allyson Valdez, Quiapo Church attached priest, said in an interview with DZBB that Traslacion will not push through next year because the threats of COVID-19 persist.

“Ang Traslacion ay hindi lang simpleng fiesta. Subalit ito ay isang pambansang kaganapan. Alam natin na ang mga tao sa iba’t ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ay tutungo rito,” Valdez said.

(Traslacion is not just a simple feast, but a national event. We know that different people from different parts of the Philippines will come here.)

Authorities also considered the safety of the elderly and people with comorbidities who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Devotees will be allowed to touch—not kiss—the image of the Black Nazarene at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Valdez said.

There will be hourly masses at the Quiapo Church starting January 9. Those who will not be able to go to Quiapo may also attend masses that will be held in other churches in the capital region and Luzon.

“Ang aming layunin ay kung hindi makapupunta para sa Traslacion ay ang Nazareno na mismo ang tutungo sa kani-kanilang mga lugar at simbahan,” Valdez said.

(We will bring the Black Nazarene to their areas for those who cannot go here.)

Before the pandemic, millions of Black Nazarene devotees would scramble to touch the venerated image during a procession that would start at  Quirino Grandstand and end at Quiapo Church. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FEAST OF THE BLACK NAZARENE

TRASLACION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap &mdash; Remulla

Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that investigators learned that Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

1 day ago
UP remained the country’s top university, according to higher education analyst QS. The state-run university, however,...
Headlines
fbtw
Del Rosario, Dominguez awarded Japan&rsquo;s highest honor

Del Rosario, Dominguez awarded Japan’s highest honor

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario yesterday received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs DOE&rsquo;s offshore wind energy exploration

Marcos OKs DOE’s offshore wind energy exploration

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the Department of Energy proposal to explore and develop the Philippines’ offshore wind...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM: 169,688 vacant government posts, 62,158 contractuals

DBM: 169,688 vacant government posts, 62,158 contractuals

By Shiela Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
There are more than 160,000 unfilled positions in the national government, while 62,000 workers hold non-permanent positions,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remulla to stress rule of law, due process at UNHRC review

Remulla to stress rule of law, due process at UNHRC review

1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday that he would present the Marcos administration's supposed gains in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants investigation into Percy Lapid slay to continue

Marcos wants investigation into Percy Lapid slay to continue

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants the investigation into the killing of radioman Percy Lapid to...
Headlines
fbtw
9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams &mdash; Supreme Court

9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams — Supreme Court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
A total of 9,207 examinees finished the first of the four-day 2022 Bar examinations on November 9, the Supreme Court Public...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates up slightly this month

Meralco rates up slightly this month

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co.will see a slight increase of P0.0844 per kilowatt-hour in their November bills on account...
Headlines
fbtw
US gathers experts to curb drug demand in Philippines

US gathers experts to curb drug demand in Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United States government, through the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with