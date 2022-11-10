Traslacion still suspended in 2023 as threats of COVID-19 remain

Photo taken on Jan 9, 2020, shows devotees standing outside Quiapo Church during the first fiesta mass, signaling the start of Traslacion 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The annual procession of the Black Nazarene’s image, known as the Traslacion, will remain suspended for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fr. Earl Allyson Valdez, Quiapo Church attached priest, said in an interview with DZBB that Traslacion will not push through next year because the threats of COVID-19 persist.

“Ang Traslacion ay hindi lang simpleng fiesta. Subalit ito ay isang pambansang kaganapan. Alam natin na ang mga tao sa iba’t ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ay tutungo rito,” Valdez said.

(Traslacion is not just a simple feast, but a national event. We know that different people from different parts of the Philippines will come here.)

Authorities also considered the safety of the elderly and people with comorbidities who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Devotees will be allowed to touch—not kiss—the image of the Black Nazarene at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Valdez said.

There will be hourly masses at the Quiapo Church starting January 9. Those who will not be able to go to Quiapo may also attend masses that will be held in other churches in the capital region and Luzon.

“Ang aming layunin ay kung hindi makapupunta para sa Traslacion ay ang Nazareno na mismo ang tutungo sa kani-kanilang mga lugar at simbahan,” Valdez said.

(We will bring the Black Nazarene to their areas for those who cannot go here.)

Before the pandemic, millions of Black Nazarene devotees would scramble to touch the venerated image during a procession that would start at Quirino Grandstand and end at Quiapo Church. — Gaea Katreena Cabico