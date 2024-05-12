^

Nation

Magalong: Baguio City Public Market will be managed by LGU

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 5:31pm
Shoppers and vendors in a public market in Baguio City observe standard health protocols on June 23,2020 amid the modified general community quarantine due to COVID-19.
The STAR / Andy G. Zapata Jr., file

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong once again allayed fears that the Baguio public market will be privatized.

“There’s no truth na iyong market natin will be managed by a private group. The market will be managed and operated by the local government of Baguio. Klarong-klaro po iyan, walang mababago dyan,” he stressed.

People spreading false information about the market modernization project are mostly individuals allegedly involved in illegal activities in the area that have been going on for decades. Magalong said that these include those who sub-lease their stall or stalls.

He disclosed that the ongoing negotiations on the public market’s modernization is already around 90% complete.

“Hinihintay na lang natin yung go signal from the PPP (Public-Private Parnership) Center. Halos compliant na lahat yung mga dokumento. Hopefully, by second or third quarter ay matapos na iyong negotiations so that we can already start,” the mayor bared. 

“We are going to make sure that pag naitayo iyong modernized market natin, it will be probably one of the best markets not only in the Philippines but also in Asia," he added.

Critics have been rejecting the market modernization project, citing among others, privatization of the historical site and its privatization once a mall chain takes over.

BAGUIO CITY

BAGUIO PUBLIC MARKET

BENJAMIN MAGALONG
