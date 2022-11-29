1,008 HFMD cases detected in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been detected in Batangas, health autorities reported yesterday.

Data from the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (CHD) in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) showed that a total of 1,008 HFMD cases were recorded in the province from Sept. 26 to Nov. 24.

Of the figure, 1,033 and 43 were recorded as suspected and confirmed cases, respectively.

Batangas City logged the most number of cases with 207 followed by Rosario with 93 and and San Pascual, 89.

The provincial epidemiology surveillance report showed the town of Cuenca registered the highest number of cofirmed cases with nine followed by Bauan with seven and Rosario, six.