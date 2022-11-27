^

ITCZ still to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

November 27, 2022 | 10:32am
This November 25, 2022 file photo shows the outside of the Marawi Convention Center in Marawi, Lanao del Sur after a thunderstorm.
MANILA, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the ITCZ would particularly affect most parts of Mindanao and Palawan.

Meanwhile, Benison Estareja of PAGASA said most parts of Luzon and Visayas would also experience warm and humid weather due to the easterlies.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) or more than 2,200 kilometers south of Mindanao.

Estareja said the LPA may develop into a tropical storm once it approaches the Philippine Sea with high moisture and may affect the country on Wednesday.

The whole country will experience light to moderate winds blowing north east to east, and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature ranges between 22.6°C and 32.1°C. (PNA)

