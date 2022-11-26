^

Nation

Biz groups elated with Basilan’s Galing Pook Award

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 4:46pm
Biz groups elated with Basilanâ€™s Galing Pook Award
The Basilan Strait that leads to the seaport in Isabela City in the province at sunset.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Malacañang's grant on Tuesday of the Galing Pook Award to the provincial government of Basilan can help improve the investment climate in the island province, members of various business blocs said.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman received Tuesday the award from the President in Malacañang, in the presence of government officials, among them Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Mel Senen Sarmiento of the Galing Pook Foundation.

The Basilan provincial government was awarded with the vaunted Galing Pook Award in recognition of its gains in its domestic peace and development initiatives.

The lawyer Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said Saturday the feat can bolster confidence of investors on the investment climate in Basilan.

“Investors always look up to the functionality of local government units in areas where they intend to put up viable businesses,” Torres told reporters Saturday via online Messenger.

Rima Hassan, an official of the business chamber in Lamitan City in Basilan, said they were elated with their provincial government’s having been awarded with the Galing Pook Award.

"It can further improve the image of Basilan as a new investment hub. Basilan is now bouncing back from armed conflicts and other security woes. The province has improved a lot," Gerry Salapuddin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, said.

The SPDA is supporting the peace and development efforts of the Basilan provincial government and the 13-member league of mayors in the island province.  

The president of Basilan's league of mayors, Hanie Bud of Maluso town, said the Galing Pook 2022 that their provincial government had won is a "magnet" for investors from other regions in the country.

"It will help convince investors that there is good governance here and it's safe for them to come in," Bud said.

The grant of the Galing Pook Award to deserving LGUs was pioneered by the national government and the Galing Pook Foundation in 1993.

The Salliman administration got recognized, via the award, for its peace efforts that paved the way for the surrender in batches, since 2016, of 364 members of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan.

The former Abu Sayyaf members from different towns in Basilan have been reintegrated into mainstream communities, where they now thrive peacefully as farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs.

The municipal governments of Alcala in Cagayan, Goa in Camarines Sur, Libertad in Antique, Ityabat in Batanes, Pulilan in Bulacan, Biñan in Laguna, the city government of Iloilo, the provincial government of Bataan and the barangay government of Cayabu in Tanay, Rizal also received --- for efficiency in governance and for having programs meant to hasten delivery of basic services to constituent communities --- the Galing Pook Award during Tuesday’s awarding rite in Malacañang

Salliman said credit for their provincial government’s having received the Galing Pook Award 2022 should go to the league of mayors in Basilan, the local Muslim and Christian communities, the police and the military.

He said he is also grateful to the different ministries of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the office of Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman for supporting the peace and development projects of the provincial governor's office that drastically weakened the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group in the province. 

BASILAN

LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP needs more professionals

PNP needs more professionals

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police wants more lawyers, doctors and other professionals to beef up its human resources and c...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits UP Town Center

Fire hits UP Town Center

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A fire hit the UP Town Center in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Sandiganbayan OKs plea bargain for fertilizer scam supplier

Sandiganbayan OKs plea bargain for fertilizer scam supplier

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 4 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has allowed a private supplier tagged in the 2004 fertilizer fund scam to plead guilty to lesser offenses...
Nation
fbtw

Quezon town bans street vendors from selling seafood

By Michelle Zoleta | 19 hours ago
Street vendors in this town are prohibited from selling seafood starting Monday.
Nation
fbtw

6 NPA rebels slain in Sultan Kudarat clash  

By Roel PareÃ±o | 19 hours ago
Government troopers clashed with New People’s Army rebels in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, leaving six communist insurgents dead.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Navy foils P52.8-M worth Mindanao cigarette smuggling attempt

Navy foils P52.8-M worth Mindanao cigarette smuggling attempt

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Authorities intercepted in Zamboanga City Wednesday five boats carrying P52.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes, two of...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ stops work on new library over remains

DOJ stops work on new library over remains

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Department of Justice yesterday halted the construction of its new library building along Padre Faura street after four...
Nation
fbtw
LTO renews campaign vs overloading

LTO renews campaign vs overloading

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has ordered its regional units to be strict in apprehending overloaded trucks.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos son lauds QCPD

Marcos son lauds QCPD

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
On its 83rd founding anniversary, the Quezon City Police District earned praise for its efforts to address crimes from...
Nation
fbtw

Lawmaker questions Grab’s purchase of Move It shares

By Shiela Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Manila Rep. Joel Chua has questioned Grab’s purchase of Move It’s shares of stock, saying this violated an earlier Department of Transportation Technical Working Group order to terminate the two firms’...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with