^

Nation

Soldier killed, companion hurt in latest BIFF attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 6:05pm
Soldier killed, companion hurt in latest BIFF attack
File photo of several members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
Philstar.com / File photo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — An army corporal was killed while another was hurt as local terrorists fired rifles at a military outpost in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur late Thursday.

Col. Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the fatality as Cpl. Allan Balena.

Balena, of the 6th Infantry Battalion, was with members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit assigned in the roadside detachment in Sitio Butalo in Barangay Sambulawan, Datu Salibo that combined members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiya attacked.

Balena’s wounded companion is now recuperating in a hospital.

Villagers and local officials, among them members of the municipal peace and order council, told reporters the gunmen behind the atrocity were led by “Commander Jacket,” who is facing a number of criminal cases pending in courts.

He was tagged in the fatal ambush in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur last August 29 of PolicePolice Lt. Reynaldo Samson and a subordinate, Corporal Salipudin Endab.

Samson, then chief of the Ampatuan municipal police, and his subordinates were to arrest a wanted person in Barangay Kapinpilan in the same municipality they were ambushed by gunmen led by Commander Jacket.

Samson and Endab were killed in the incident that left three other members of the Ampatuan municipal police wounded.

Pangcog said the BIFF gunmen who shot with M16 rifles the detachment at Barangay Sambolawan scampered away when militiamen inside returned fire, preventing them from closing in.

Local residents said three from the attackers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, one of them a minor named Mansur Samad.

Talks have been spreading around Datu Salibo stating that the attack was in retaliation for the seizure by soldiers of 16 improvised explosive devices hidden in a BIFF hideout in a nearby barangay in the same town five days before.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Cedric Lee testifies in Vhong’s bail hearing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Businessman Cedric Lee was presented yesterday as the first witness of the prosecution during the hearing of the petition for bail filed by comedian Vhong Navarro in connection with the rape complaint he is facing...
Nation
fbtw
Vhong refuses to enter plea in rape case

Vhong refuses to enter plea in rape case

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Host-comedian Vhong Navarro refused to enter a plea during his arraignment for rape yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Davao region declared free of insurgents

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Southern  Mindanao or the entire Davao region is now insurgency-free.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-cop killed in gun attack

By Roel PareÃ±o | 19 hours ago
A former policeman-turned-businessman was killed while one of his bodyguards was wounded in a gun attack in this city on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Vhong&rsquo;s arraignment set October 11

Vhong’s arraignment set October 11

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
The arraignment and pre-trial conference for the rape case against actor and television host Vhong Navarro has been set on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Historic southern island gets first ever telecoms tower

Historic southern island gets first ever telecoms tower

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Residents of the historic Sacol Island now have -- for the first time ever --- a telecommunications facility that connects...
Nation
fbtw
Cop charged with enforcer&rsquo;s murder

Cop charged with enforcer’s murder

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
A policeman who allegedly shot a traffic enforcer in Quezon City has been charged with murder before the prosecutor’s...
Nation
fbtw
Group backs upgrade of Pasig River ferry system

Group backs upgrade of Pasig River ferry system

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
A transport advocacy group has expressed support for the government’s plan to upgrade the Pasig River ferry system instead...
Nation
fbtw
NAIA passes US-TSA assessment

NAIA passes US-TSA assessment

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has passed a critical assessment on transportation security by a United States ag...
Nation
fbtw

Over 200 priests reshuffled in Manila

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has reshuffled over 200 priests of the Archdiocese of Manila in a bid to equally distribute them to 93 parishes, including some of the chaplaincies within the archdiocese’s...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with