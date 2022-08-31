Fire razes 40 homes in Pasay

MANILA, Philippines — A fire left around 80 families homeless in Pasay yesterday.

The fire broke out at a house along Airlane Road in Barangay 198 at past 11 a.m. and spread to around 39 other houses, reaching second alarm before it was put out less than 30 minutes later.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said no casualties were reported but the blaze damaged around P150,000 worth of property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the BFP said.