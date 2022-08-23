Passenger bus topples amid storm in Isabela

The Victory Liner passenger bus after it toppled over and hit an electric post along the national highway in Brgy. San Manuel in Naguilian on Aug. 23, 2022.

ISABELA, Philippines — Flooding and evacuation aren’t the only stories that were reported in the province of Isabela on Tuesday morning.

Just over an hour after Severe Tropical Storm Florita made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, a passenger bus traveling to Sampaloc, Manila, was caught in an accident in the town of Naguilian.

While it was still pouring at around 11 a.m., the Victory Liner toppled over and hit an electric post along the national highway in Brgy. San Manuel in Naguilian.

The bus was traveling south from Tuguegarao City when the incident happened, PMAJ. Jurneil Perez, chief of Philippine National Police - Naguilian, said in an interview with 98.5 i-FM Cauayan.

The bus driver, who was identified as Jerome, said he was not able to control the brake, resulting in the vehicle toppling over during heavy rain caused by the severe tropical storm.

Meanwhile, the electric post hit by the bus is currently being fixed by personnel from Isabela II Electric Cooperative.

The bus was carrying six passengers, one driver and one conductor, witnesses said. All of them were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

