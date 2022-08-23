^

Nation

Passenger bus topples amid storm in Isabela

Halee Andrea Alcaraz - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 3:18pm
Passenger bus topples amid storm in Isabela
The Victory Liner passenger bus after it toppled over and hit an electric post along the national highway in Brgy. San Manuel in Naguilian on Aug. 23, 2022.
Glen Bert Ramos

ISABELA, Philippines — Flooding and evacuation aren’t the only stories that were reported in the province of Isabela on Tuesday morning. 

Just over an hour after Severe Tropical Storm Florita made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, a passenger bus traveling to Sampaloc, Manila, was caught in an accident in the town of Naguilian.

While it was still pouring at around 11 a.m., the Victory Liner toppled over and hit an electric post along the national highway in Brgy. San Manuel in Naguilian.

The bus was traveling south from Tuguegarao City when the incident happened, PMAJ. Jurneil Perez, chief of Philippine National Police - Naguilian, said in an interview with 98.5 i-FM Cauayan.

The bus driver, who was identified as Jerome, said he was not able to control the brake, resulting in the vehicle toppling over during heavy rain caused by the severe tropical storm.

Meanwhile, the electric post hit by the bus is currently being fixed by personnel from Isabela II Electric Cooperative.

The bus was carrying six passengers, one driver and one conductor, witnesses said. All of them were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.
 

ACCIDENT

FLORITA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

4 bodies found in Rizal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Four persons were found dead in a car in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Upgrade, privatization of EDSA busway sought

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines is asking for an upgrade and privatization of the EDSA busway.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec 70% ready for barangay, SK polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
With no final word yet from Congress on the possible postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, the Commission on Elections yesterday said its preparations for the twin polls are 70 percent...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa waits for congressional hearing on NCAP

Muntinlupa waits for congressional hearing on NCAP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
While the controversial no-contact apprehension policy has not been enforced in Muntinlupa City, Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed...
Nation
fbtw

3 slain in Bukidnon ‘shootout’

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 16 hours ago
Three persons were killed while a police officer was wounded in an alleged shootout in Quezon town, Bukidnon yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Cops destroy 2-hectare Lanao del Sur marijuana farm

Cops destroy 2-hectare Lanao del Sur marijuana farm

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Policemen on Monday uprooted no fewer than 40,000 marijuana shrubs in a two-hectare farm in Maguing town in Lanao del Su...
Nation
fbtw
Mother, 1-year-old girl hurt in Basilan gun attack

Mother, 1-year-old girl hurt in Basilan gun attack

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
A mother and her 12-month-old child were badly hurt in a gun attack in Lamitan City, Basilan Monday.
Nation
fbtw
School opening peaceful &ndash; NCRPO

School opening peaceful – NCRPO

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
With over 9,700 police officers deployed in schools in Metro Manila to secure students, no untoward incidents were recorded...
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 400 families homeless

Fire leaves 400 families homeless

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
At least 400 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a residential area in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Sunday nigh...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Traffic &lsquo;manageable&rsquo; as face-to-face classes start

MMDA: Traffic ‘manageable’ as face-to-face classes start

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The first day of the resumption of face-to-face classes caused light to moderate traffic jams in the metropolis yesterday,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with