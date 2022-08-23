^

Nation

Mother, 1-year-old girl hurt in Basilan gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 10:23am
Mother, 1-year-old girl hurt in Basilan gun attack
Stock image of a gun.
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

AMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao  — A mother and her 12-month-old child were badly hurt in a gun attack in Lamitan City, Basilan Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said the 25-year-old Sara Abing and daughter, Fajillah, are now confined in a hospital.

Abing, her husband, the 27-year-old Hamud, and their daughter were together along a highway in Barangay Parangbasak in Lamitan City when men on a motorcycle arrived and shot them with pistols.

Hamud survived the attack unscathed.

Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, said he has directed the Lamitan City police force to immediately file criminal cases against the culprits once identified.

Local police probers had initially theorized that Hamud was, possibly, the target of the gun attack and that the atrocity could have stemmed from an old grudge.

GUN ATTACK
