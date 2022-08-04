Bohol suspends trips to Panglao island over ‘expensive’ food

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Bohol has suspended boat trips to Virgin Island in Panglao pending an investigation into alleged overpriced food being served in the tourist destination.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado issued the directive on Tuesday after the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources ordered a probe into a viral post on Facebook, which showed that a group of tourists was charged P26,100 for seafood and drinks ordered in one meal.

Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay, for his part, suspended the operations of food establishments on the island while the issue is being resolved in consultation with vendors, who said they buy seafood from outside the island.

Arcay inspected the establishments on Virgin Island on Monday and confirmed that food prices there were expensive.

The Department of Tourism will look into the issue, Secretary Christina Frasco said, noting that allegations of overpricing is a matter that the DOT takes seriously.

She said the DOT regional office is coordinating with concerned local government units in Bohol to provide guidance on standards on the provision of goods and services to tourists.

News reports said that the group of 13 ordered, among other items, oysters, sea urchin and scallops. – Robertzon Ramirez