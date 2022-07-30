^

LIST: Areas in CAR, Region 1 where tourism activities are allowed, prohibited after north Luzon quake

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 5:29pm
LIST: Areas in CAR, Region 1 where tourism activities are allowed, prohibited after north Luzon quake
This July 27, 2022 photo shows the aftermath of magnitude 7 quake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur's famous St. Paul Cathedral.
Vigan City PH / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism last Thursday advised the public of the status of tourist destinations affected by the north Luzon quake in Cordillera Administrative Region and Region 1.

Some tourists spots were forced to close down due to the damage caused by the magnitude 7 earthquake that jolted several parts of northern Luzon.

DOT earlier said two churches, declared National Cultural Treasures by the National Museum of the Philippines were reported to be affected by the tremor while several heritage and ancestral houses also sustained notable damage due to the earthquake.

Below is a rundown of areas which tourists can and cannot visit:

CAR

  • Abra – According to the DOT-CAR Office as of July 28, all tourism activities in Abra remain suspended until further notice
  • Baguio City – Open to visitors; Two hotels Lafaayette Luxury Suites Hotel and Crown will not accept visitors to ensure the safety of guests and personnel in the meantime after they reported minor cracks in their buildings.
  • Kabayan, Benguet – Open to visitors but they are advised to take caution in traversing the road due to the possibility of aftershocks and rain showers.
  • Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape – Open to visitors. However, trekkers visiting MPPL are advised against taking the Akiki trail as there is an ongoing assessment after the quake
  • Sagada, Mountain Province – The DOT said all tourist sites except Cave Connection, Sumaguing, Balangagan and Pongas Falls have also reopened to visitors last Thursday.

Region 1

  • Ilocos Sur – The DOT Region 1 Office said that several tourist sites in Ilocos Sur have been ordered closed to visitors after the earthquake. These include: Bantay Bell Tower, Bantay Church/Saint Augustine of Hippo Parish Church, Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Caridad de Bantay in Bantay; Sta. Maria Church in Sta. Maria; St. Paul Cathedral, Heritage Village, Calle Crisologo, Ilocos Sur Regional Complex National Museum, Syquia Mansion, and all other tourist spots in Vigan City.

DOT earlier said these structures recorded damage with some of them nearly collapsing.

  • Pangasinan – As of Thursday, only Antong Fallfs in Sison is reported to be closed due to landslide.
  • La Union – Tangadan Falls in San Gabriel and the Great Wall of Santol/Bilagan Road are temporarily closed, according to the report of DOT-1.
  • Ilocos Norte – All tourist sites reopened on Thursday following a temporary suspension of tourism activities on Wednesday.

Further, the DOT-1 said the following sites remain open despite the reported damage: Sta. Monica Church in Sarrat (fallen bricks at the altar); Bacarra Old Convent (fallen bricks); Virgen Milagrosa Church/St. John the Baptist Church in Badoc (fallen bricks on the side of the church); and Batac Immaculate Conception Church (with fallen debris outside).

Despite the reopening of some tourist sites affected by the strong quake, the tourism department advised tourists with travel plans in these affected areas to take extra caution.

It said that the local engineering offices are continuing their assessment and inspection of these sites.

Last Wednesday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco ordered regional offices to coordinate with local government units to extend aid to tourism-related establishments affected by the earthquake.

She also asked them to continue with the assessment of the extent of the quake damage.

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
