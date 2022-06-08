2 Indians nabbed for robbery

MANILA, Philippines — Two Indian men were arrested in Parañaque yesterday morning for allegedly robbing a fellow Indian.

Manpreet Singh, 22, and Mandeep Singh, 33, were reportedly seen on closed-circuit television camera footage robbing Sukchain Singh, 32, on June 5 and shooting him when he tried to resist, according to Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg.

The two men sped away on a motorcycle. One of the suspects was later seen boarding a taxi. With the help of the cab driver and a security guard, police caught the suspects along Alliage Drive in Barangay Marcelo Green yesterday.

The motorcycle, a bonnet and an improvised license plate were recovered from the suspects.