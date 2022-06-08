Barangay exec shot dead

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — A barangay councilman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on Monday night.

Ronald Castillo, 51, was talking to a fellow village official when he was shot in front of the barangay hall in Barangay Magsaysay.

Castillo was declared dead on arrival at the Wesleyan Hospital.

His wife is captain of Barangay Magsaysay.

Witnesses described the assailants to be wearing white shirts, according to Col. Jonas Amparo, deputy director for operations of the Central Luzon police.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing.

The Nueva Ecija police launched a manhunt for the suspects.