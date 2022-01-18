

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
NCRPO admits challenges in vetting vax cards amid 'no vax, no ride' enforcement
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 5:25pm





 
NCRPO admits challenges in vetting vax cards amid 'no vax, no ride' enforcement
Police officers screen motorists and commuters passing the border of Bulacan and Caloocan in San Jose Del Monte on the first day of Implementation of a renewed lockdown or enhanced community quarantine on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Cops deployed to enforce the transportation department's "no vaccine, no ride" policy on public transportation had difficulties due to the lack of uniform vaccination cards issued by local government units, the National Capital Region Police Office admitted Tuesday. 


At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon on the designation of media security point persons, Police Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson for Metro Manila police, said that police were "unable to verify the authenticity" of vaccination cards being presented to them as these had different formats. 



Just like contact tracing apps, vaccine certifications are issued by local government units and are largely disuniform. 


"Police officers on duty must be vigilant for possible fake cards. Concerned agencies [should sit] down to discuss possible gray areas prior [to] implementation," her presentation read. 


Moving forward, Tecson suggested digitizing a full list of vaccinated individuals for cops to verify the authenticity of cards quicker. 


She also suggested a "hotline number of the doctor or medical facility that will accommodate queries regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals" along with a "uniform medical certificate for vaccinated individuals that will validate their cards."


As it currently stands, local government units have carried the bulk of responsibility for the government's pandemic response. President Rodrigo Duterte put city chiefs and their barangay captains largely in charge of vaccinating their constituents.


The NCRPO immediately deployed personnel "to beef up the need force" for the department order's implementation. 


According to Tecson, the capital region's police were able to "maximize the presence of police on the ground who were also tasked to assist in checking the vaccination cards of the commuters."




Cops breaching rules, too


The NCRPO spokesperson also admitted that cops were reported violating quarantine rules.


"In some areas, police officers are seen violating the same rules that they implement which made the public [not] follow as well," she also admitted. 


"Police offers must be a role model to the public and assure that there is no exemption to the rule regardless [of] if they are the ones implementing it."


She did not mention any moves to hold erring cops accountable and instead went on to highlight the need for more cops in public areas. 


READ: Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government


Tecson said that the NCRPO is in talks with local government units and other partner agencies to implement stricter health protocols amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.


The NCRPO suggested round-the-clock CCTV monitoring in public areas to immediately deploy cops once public health violations are monitored. 


"Police visibility must be available most of the time to make sure that the public will adhere to the rule," she said. 


"The public has the tendency to forget to follow minimum public health standards once the police are no longer present in the area."


 










 









PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Davao extends no COVID-19 test rule to June 30




By Edith Regalado |
January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio of this city has extended the validity of an executive order that removed a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test result as a requirement for inbound travelers.








Nation
fbtw













Pampanga mayor catches COVID-19 for second time




By Ding Cervantes |
January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo went on quarantine yesterday after he contracted COVID for the second time despite being fully vaccinated.








Nation
fbtw













Legarda hails law creating Department of Migrant Workers, pushes for sufficient funding to help OFWs




 Sponsored 






Legarda hails law creating Department of Migrant Workers, pushes for sufficient funding to help OFWs



6 hours ago 


As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Legarda has supported the increase in the allocation of funds to the Department...








Nation
fbtw













2 soldiers nabbed for violating gun ban







2 soldiers nabbed for violating gun ban



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
17 hours ago 


Two soldiers and a reservist were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the gun ban, the Philippine National Police reported...








Nation
fbtw













P.4 million shabu seized in Cavite sting







P.4 million shabu seized in Cavite sting



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
17 hours ago 


Shabu with an estimated street value of at least P400,000 was seized from a drug suspect during a sting in Tanza, Cavite...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









P.3 million reward up for information on BOC exec&rsquo;s ambush







P.3 million reward up for information on BOC exec’s ambush



By Evelyn Macairan |
17 hours ago 


The Bureau of Customs has offered a P300,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person behind the...








Nation
fbtw













510 Tala Hospital workers under isolation




By Mayen Jaymalin |
January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


Amid a shortage of healthcare workers, the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan, popularly known as Tala Hospital, remains fully operational.








Nation
fbtw













Ex-Davao exec named NCCA chief




By Helen Flores |
January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


President Duterte has appointed Oscar Casaysay as executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.








Nation
fbtw













Palace warns public vs solicitation scheme







Palace warns public vs solicitation scheme



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


Malacañang yesterday warned the public against a fraudulent scheme that uses the names of some government officials...








Nation
fbtw













Lotto outlet robbed




 By Ben Serrano |
January 18, 2022 - 12:00am 


Robbers broke into a lotto outlet and carted away P127,000 in cash in this city yesterday morning.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with