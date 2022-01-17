3 inmates escape Bilibid; SWAT and police search area

MANILA, Philippines — Three inmates escaped the New Bilibid Prison’s Maximum Security Compound wee hours of Monday, the Bureau of Corrections said.

The BuCor said the three escaped inmates are “considered armed and dangerous” and has urged the public to notify authorities of information on them.

They may report to BuCor through its hotlines 09178049362 and 09186001081, or to the nearest police station.

“Coordination and recovery efforts are ongoing,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag added.

The three inmates escaped at around 1:20 a.m. of Monday. A report from the bureau said the three inmates shot at the duty guard at Gate 4 of the compound and then proceeded to Gate 3 when they again shot at the duty guard.

They exited through Sitio Magdaong, a Bilibid reservation area.

“Said duty guards sustained gunshot wounds and were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for medical treatment,” BuCor said adding that SWAT and police officers were deployed to the area to conduct pursuit and investigation.

The escape of the inmates happened weeks after a deadly riot also erupted in the Bilibid where improvised firearms were used and later seized by prison authorities.

NBI foils alleged escape attempt of Kerwin Espinosa

Also on Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation said agents foiled an escape attempt by alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and two others.

NBI Officer-in-Charge Director Eric Distor said the chief of the bureau’s Security Management Section received information that Espinosa and two other detainees “are planning to escape our detention facility through the hole of the exhaust fan at the ceiling.”

The same night, the bureau conducted an inspection of the jail and found a deformed exhaust fan, which, when removed, “exposed a hole fit for a detainee to escape.”

Distor added: “In view of this incident, security measures at the jail has since been tightened with regular inspection of jail facilities.”