Abra barangay execs suspended for death penalty ordinance on garbage dumping

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 4:24pm
Abra barangay execs suspended for death penalty ordinance on garbage dumping
Map of Bangued, Abra
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Barangay Calaba, Bangued chairman Renato Brasuela and five barangay councilors or kagawad, including the barangay Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, were suspended for three months for crafting a barangay ordinance in February that sought to mete out “death” as a third offense penalty for illegally dumping garbage.

Bangued town Mayor Mila Valera on Monday ordered the barangay officials to momentarily leave their posts for 90 days after the Sangguniang Bayan of Bangued found them guilty of Grave Misconduct, Grave Abuse of Authority, Gross Neglect of Duty, Gross Dishonesty, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

A wide uproar broiled in Barangay Calaba last February when barangay officials instituted an ordinance penalizing dumping of garbage P1,000 for the first offense, P1,000 and eight hours of community service for the second offense and getting shot for the third offense.

The barangay ordinance approved by Barangay Chairman Brasuela, Kagawads Marjun Santiago, Rosemel Viado, Marlbour Jude Valera, Carmelita Venus, and SK Chair Darryl Blanes, did not also reach the Sangguniang Bayan for review before it was instituted for implementation.

On May 3, the Bangued SB recommended to place Brasuela and the five other barangay officials under preventive suspension, pending investigation of the administrative cases lodged against them.

ABRA

BANGUED
