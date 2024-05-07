^

Nation

Over P332-M worth of cannabis burned down in Kalinga, Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 3:15pm
Over P332-M worth of cannabis burned down in Kalinga, Benguet
Cannabis plant.
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY —  Authorities had torched down P332.9 million worth of marijuana from illicit plantations in the mountains of Kalinga and Benguet since Sunday.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said that the marijuand were discovered and destroyed from six eradication operations in Kalinga and one in Benguet.

In Kalinga, the joint operatives of Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, Special Operations Unit-Cordillera Administrative Region, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Kalinga Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Tinglayan Municipal Police Station (MPS), 11 SAB PNP SAF, TOG2, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard-Northeastern Luzon District, 503rd Brigade Philippine Army, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-CAR, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- CAR discovered a total of ten marijuana plantations in barangays Loccong and Buscalan, both in Tinglayan where 1,454,000 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants and more or less 350 kilograms of stockpiled dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops valued at P332.8 million.

Meanwhile, in Benguet, Bakun town policemen with anti-narcotics operatives of the Benguet police, Regional Intelligence Unit-14, and PDEA-CAR discovered a marijuana plantation site in Barangay Kayapa, Bakun planted with 500 pieces of full-grown marijuana reaching P100,000.

Peredo said that he has ordered investigators to find out who were behind the plantations to build up cases against them.

vuukle comment

BENGUET

CANNABIS

KALINGA

MARIJUANA

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DA: 1 Pinoy died daily of rabies in 2023

DA: 1 Pinoy died daily of rabies in 2023

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
At least one Filipino died daily in 2023 due to rabies, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Nation
fbtw
Passenger nabbed for bomb joke

Passenger nabbed for bomb joke

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
A Filipino bound for Singapore has been arrested for making a bomb joke at the Davao International Airport.
Nation
fbtw

Magallanes flyover rehab starts next week

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Motorists should brace for traffic jams as the rehabilitation of the Magallanes flyover in Makati will begin next week, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Lapid gunman gets up to 16 years in prison

Lapid gunman gets up to 16 years in prison

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
A Las Piñas City court has sentenced self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial to up to 16 years in prison in connection...
Nation
fbtw
Transfer Quiboloy&rsquo;s case to Metro Manila &ndash; lawmakers

Transfer Quiboloy’s case to Metro Manila – lawmakers

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Fugitive Apollo Quiboloy’s criminal cases in Davao City should be transferred to a court in Metro Manila, administration...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FDA recalls Korean dimsum products

FDA recalls Korean dimsum products

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday the voluntary recall of Korean dimsum products by its local distrib...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig, DTI ink deal

Taguig, DTI ink deal

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The city government of Taguig has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry to streamline the processing of business...
Nation
fbtw
UP faculty, employees to get mid-year bonus

UP faculty, employees to get mid-year bonus

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The University of the Philippines will release the mid-year bonus for its faculty and employees next week.
Nation
fbtw
Camarines Sur town gets logistics facility

Camarines Sur town gets logistics facility

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
A state-of-the-art building that will serve as the Central Logistics Center in Balatan, Camarines Sur was recently turned...
Nation
fbtw
Quakes rock Cagayan, Zambales

Quakes rock Cagayan, Zambales

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Moderate earthquakes rocked Cagayan and Zambales yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Sei...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with