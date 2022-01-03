

















































 
























BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot
 


Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 11:44am





 
BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot
The Bureau of Corrections conducted Oplan Galugad at Bldg 9, Maximum Security Camp, New Bilibid Prison last June 1, 2021. 
Bureau of Corrections / Facebook page released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Three Persons Deprived of Liberty were killed and 14 others were injured in a riot that broke out at the New Bilibid Prison on Sunday night, the Bureau of Corrections confirmed.


BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters on Monday that three inmates were killed by bullets fired from improvised firearms.



"Violence started from verbal heckling with adjacent dormitories at the East Quadrant until a gunshot was heard and started [an] exchange of gunshot from improvised [firearms]," he added.


Chaclag also said that seven inmates believed to "have played major parts in the violence were identified and taken away to an isolation area."


"Appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied to them. In-depth investigation is being done and it is expected more participants in the violence will be identified," he added.


Chaclag said the BuCor Quick Response Team secured the incident area and had the situation under control at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday. Clearing operations continued until midnight.


The bureau recovered the following weapons:


    

  • One .22 revolver with nine bullets
    • 

  • One improvised .45 pistol with six empty shells
    • 

  • Two improvised 12-gauge pipe guns
    • 

  • 16 bladed weapons
    • 



Inmates also later surrendered two more improvised 12-gauge pipe guns with two live ammunition, and one "pistol type that can be loaded with 12-gauge shotgun shell", it added. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









