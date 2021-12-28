7 die as bus rams tricycle, pedestrians

MANILA, Philippines — Seven people died while nine others were hospitalized when a bus hit a tricycle and a group of people in Lubao, Pampanga on Sunday.

Police have yet to identify the fatalities, which included the bus conductor.

The bus driver was among those hospitalized.

The bus, which came from Bataan, was headed to San Fernando City when it figured in the accident in front of a waiting shed in Barangay San Isidro, according to Lubao police chief Lt. Col. Julius Javier.

“Witnesses said they heard a loud crash when the bus hit the tricycle,” Javier said.