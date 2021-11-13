
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Businessman shot dead in Batangas
                        

                           
Arnell Ozaeta - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 5:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Businessman shot dead in Batangas
Crime scene at Brgy. Sico 1, San Juan, Batangas.
San Juan PNP
                        

                        
Batangas, Philippines — A 58-year-old furniture trader was gunned down by still unidentified suspects in San Juan town Thursday morning, police said.



Maj.Arlan Perez, San Juan police chief identified the victim as Francisco Hidalgo Jr., a native of Barangay Quipot, San Juan, Batangas and a resident of Barangay Santiago, Malvar, Batangas. 



According to report, Hidalgo had just stepped out from his vehicle infront of his furniture shop in Brgy. Sico 1, San Juan, Batangas when five armed men approached from behind and shot him around 8:50am



Hidalgo died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds. 



Witnesses said the suspects escaped towards Rosario town onboard a white car. 



"Tinitignan pa namin ang posibleng motive kung may kaugnayan sa kanyang previous activities" Maj.Perez said in a phone interview who declined from elaborating. 



Francisco Hidalgo is a brother of former Balete mayor Joven Hidalgo, who was also gunned down on June 9,2017.



San Juan police is still conducting hot pursuit and dragnet operations against the fleeing suspects.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

