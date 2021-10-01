2 cohorts of Manila bank robber nabbed

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District (MPD) has arrested the two alleged accomplices of a lone suspect who robbed a bank in the city on Monday.

Larry Caril and Ryan Sale were nabbed during a follow-up operation.

The suspects drove a Transportify van where the robbery suspect boarded the motorcycle he used as his get-away vehicle, National Capital Region Police Office director Major Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said at a press conference yesterday.

The robber, who remains at large, pretended to be a customer and took away an estimated P700,000 cash from the bank along Paz Guazon street in Paco.

Caril and Sale were arrested after they were seen wearing the same clothes they wore during the heist, according to MPD director. Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco.

The Transportify employees were not on duty when they assisted the robber, Danao said.