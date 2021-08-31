PNP orders investigation into murder of Bacolod cop

This photo dated March 2017 shows the exterior of the Bacolod City Police Office.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police has tasked the local police of Bacolod City to investigate the killing of a police officer assigned to the city police's anti-drug unit over the weekend.

To recall, Police SSgt. Joseph Nepomuceno was onboard his motorcycle when he was gunned down by unidentified men Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshots that eventually resulted in his death, initial police reports said.

In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said all angles would be checked to determine the motive behind the killing of Nepomoceno.

“I have instructed the Bacolod City Police and the Western Visayas Police Regional Office to focus on the case of the murder of SSG Joseph Nepomuceno for the immediate arrest of the culprits,” Eleazar said.

He also expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family of the cop and ensured that all necessary assistance would be provided for them.

The PNP chief vowed that justice would be served for the police officer.

"I sympathize with the relatives of the victim and I assure them that justice will be served in the death of Staff Sergeant Nepomuceno," he said.

Eleazar also urged witnesses and persons who may have information to come forward and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.