



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
PNP orders investigation into murder of Bacolod cop
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP orders investigation into murder of Bacolod cop
This photo dated March 2017 shows the exterior of the Bacolod City Police Office. 
Bacolod City Police Office on Facebook 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police has tasked the local police of Bacolod City to investigate the killing of a police officer assigned to the city police's anti-drug unit over the weekend. 



To recall, Police SSgt. Joseph Nepomuceno was onboard his motorcycle when he was gunned down by unidentified men Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshots that eventually resulted in his death, initial police reports said. 



In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said all angles would be checked to determine the motive behind the killing of Nepomoceno. 



“I have instructed the Bacolod City Police and the Western Visayas Police Regional Office to focus on the case of the murder of SSG Joseph Nepomuceno for the immediate arrest of the culprits,” Eleazar said.



He also expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family of the cop and ensured that all necessary assistance would be provided for them. 



The PNP chief vowed that justice would be served for the police officer. 



"I sympathize with the relatives of the victim and I assure them that justice will be served in the death of Staff Sergeant Nepomuceno," he said.



Eleazar also urged witnesses and persons who may have information to come forward and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Man dies in mishap after shooting neighbors
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man who shot and wounded his three neighbors died in a vehicular accident as he was fleeing from the crime scene in Barangay Quezon Hill in this city on Sunday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-cop chief’s conviction over subordinate’s suspension upheld
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the graft conviction of a former chief of police of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in connection with the unlawful suspension of his subordinate in 2011.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop held for cursing Valenzuela health workers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A rookie policeman was arrested for reportedly cursing and threatening health workers when he was not given priority at the triage area in Valenzuela on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Delta cases logged in Ilocos Sur, Zamboanga City
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cesar Ramirez |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five cases each of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID have been recorded in Ilocos Sur and Zamboanga City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SK chairman nabbed for rape
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Sangguniang Kabataan chairman, who is facing rape charges, was arrested in this province recently.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno breaks ground for 20-story housing project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno breaks ground for 20-story housing project


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno led yesterday the groundbreaking for the construction of a 20-story condominium, the fifth in-city...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu Pacific says 95% of flying crew vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu Pacific says 95% of flying crew vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is on track to complete the inoculation of its employees by October, with 95 percent of its pilots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan ready to vaccinate non-residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan ready to vaccinate non-residents


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Juan is waiting for the uniform guidelines for the vaccination of non-residents and non-workers in the city after inoculating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MECQ violators reach 117,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MECQ violators reach 117,000


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
About 117,000 violators of COVID-19 protocols were apprehended in the National Capital Region since the NCR shifted to modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City completes P2.48 billion ECQ ayuda distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City completes P2.48 billion ECQ ayuda distribution


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 89,154 households in Quezon City have yet to claim their ayuda or cash aid during the two-week enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with