Manila Mayor Isko discharged from hospital after COVID-19 bout
                        

                           
August 25, 2021 | 12:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning after days of confinement due to COVID-19.
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.



Moreno posted photos of him leaving the hospital’s Infectious Disease Control Center on Wednesday morning. 





“Tomorrow is my 11th day. No more symptoms,” he told reporters in a message in Filipino on the eve of his discharge.



Julius Leonen, Manila Public Information Office chief, said Moreno will still undergo “more or less three days isolation.”



The Manila mayor announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on August 15. On the same night, he was confined at the Sta. Ana Hospital after reporting having mild cold, cough and body malaise.



Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who caught the virus days before Moreno tested positive, was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital on August 19. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

