Manila vice mayor discharged from hospital; Isko health condition 'improving'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 11:31am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manila vice mayor discharged from hospital; Isko health condition 'improving'
This undated file photo shows Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna.
The STAR / file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8, was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital on Thursday.



This was contained in a medical bulletin by Hospital Director Grace Padilla, as shared by the Manila Public Information Office.





Padilla also said Mayor Isko Moreno, currently admitted also due to COVID-19, “continues to show signs of improvement.”



“He is feeling much better from yesterday’s complaints of body pains grade 4/10,” the bulletin read.



Moreno has also been moving around his room and has minimal coughing, with stable vital signs throughout the day, it added.



Moreno was admitted to the Sta. Ana hospital on Sunday night. He tested positive for COVID-19 and reported having mild cold, cough and body malaise. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
