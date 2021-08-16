CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The chief of the Nueva Ecija police was relieved from his post on Saturday after five of his men were tagged in the kidnapping and murder of an online seller.

Col. Jaime Santos was replaced by Col. Rhoderick Campo in a ceremony led by Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, Central Luzon police director.

Santos’ men were accused of kidnapping Nadia Casar and a Grab driver in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on July 20.

Casar’s charred remains were later found in Barangay Imelda, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

Santos’ relief was based on the policy of command responsibility being implemented by the Philippine National Police.

Campo urged all provincial police staff and unit commanders to continue the anti-crime initiatives of Santos.