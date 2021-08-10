



































































 




   







   















The Medical City reports full capacity of COVID-19 floors, ER, ICU units
The Medical City hospital 
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
The Medical City reports full capacity of COVID-19 floors, ER, ICU units

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 9:54am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Medical City on Monday night announced that its COVID-19 floors, Emergency Room and Intensive Care Units hit full capacity amid a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.



In a statement, The Medical City said these facilities are filled with patients as they urged those seeking medical help for the families infected with the coronavirus to check with the government’s ONE HOSPITAL command.





“We regret to announce that as of August 9, 2021, our COVID floors, ER and ICU units have reached full capacity,” it said.



“We are closely monitoring the situation with the Pasig [Local Government Unit] being an integral part of the ONE HOSPITAL Command. We appeal for your understanding and recommend that you use this network in seeking urgent care for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, or consider other institutions,” they added.



On Monday, St. Luke’s Medical Center also announced its COVID-19 wards and critical units in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City branches hit full capacity.



St. Luke’s Medical Center also said they have patients waiting at their Emergency Rooms to be admitted.



On Sunday, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City said its COVID-19 beds and five tents also reached full capacity and more than 50 patients are still at their ER.



The Department of Health on Monday recorded 8,900 additional COVID-19 infections in the country, marking the fifth consecutive day that more than 8,000 new cases are detected in the daily tally.



This brought the national tally 1,667,714 cases, with 78,480 or 4.8%  deemed active.



In its latest case bulletin, DOH said that Intensive Care Unit beds in the country are 65% occupied, while in Metro Manila, 67% of ICU beds are utilized.



55% of isolation beds in the country and 55% in Metro Manila are also occupied. Ward beds in the country are 56% utilized. In Metro Manila, 57% of ward beds are being used.



The government has since placed Metro Manila under a two-week lockdown period to contain the spread of the coronavirus and its Delta variant, said to be more infectious. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

