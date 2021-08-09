




































































 




   







   















St. Luke's in QC and BGC report full capacity at COVID wards
A St. Luke's Medical Center branch at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig 
Patrick Roque/CC BY-SA via Wikimedia Commons

                     

                        

                           
St. Luke's in QC and BGC report full capacity at COVID wards

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 5:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 wards and critical care units of two branches of St. Luke’s Medical Center are at full capacity amid rising coronavirus infections in the country.



In a statement, St. Luke’s Medical Center said that as of August 9, the COVID wards and critical units of its Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) and Quezon City branches ar already at full capacity.





There are also patients waiting at their Emergency Rooms to be admitted, it added.



St. Luke’s Medical Center urged those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to seek other medical facilities in the meantime.



“For those experiencing COVID symptoms and are in need of urgent medical treatment, we kindly request you to consider other healthcare institutions to get immediate care and attention you need,” it said.



The Department of Health on Monday reported 8,900 additional COVID-19 infections in the country, marking the fifth consecutive day that more than 8,000 new cases are detected in the daily tally.



This brought national tally of cases to 1,667,714, with 78,480 or 4.8% of the total cases deemed active.



In its case bulletin for Monday, DOH said that Intensive Care Unit beds in the country are 65% occupied, while in Metro Manila, 67% of ICU beds are utilized.



55% of isolation beds in the country and 55% in Metro Manila are also occupied. Ward beds in the country are 56% utilized. In Metro Manila, 57% of ward beds are being used.



The government has since placed Metro Manila under a two-week lockdown period to contain the spread of the coronavirus and its Delta variant, said to be more infectious. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

