Pangasinan centenarian vaccinated against COVID-19

CALASIAO, Philippines — A 100-year-old woman resident of Barangay Nagsaing in this town is the oldest resident of Pangasinan to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Josefa Milagros Vallo was accompanied by her relatives when she received her first dose of China-made Sinovac on Tuesday.

She said she agreed to be vaccinated for the protection of her family and because she wants to remain healthy.

Vallo urged her fellow senior citizens to have themselves inoculated.

Municipal health officer Jesus Arturo de Vera said they are eyeing the vaccination of 300 senior citizens per day.