AFP: Reds behind 289 killings in the past decade

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said 289 incidents of intentional killings by communist terrorist groups have been recorded since 2010.

In its report to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), the AFP said 373 soldiers and 295 civilians have been killed.

“These incidents show a nationwide pattern of organized, orchestrated, continuing, deliberate and systematic scheme perpetrated by these violent extremists... which justifies their designation as a terrorist organization,” Brig. Gen. Joel Nacnac, AFP Center for Law of Armed Conflict director, said.

The center said Caraga recorded the highest number of incidents at 52, which resulted in 66 deaths.

The AFP has been submitting its reports to the CHR and other concerned agencies, which include data on the use of child combatants, destruction of civilian properties and use of anti-personnel mines.

“The AFP will continue to monitor International Humanitarian Law violations by communist terrorist groups and continuously coordinate with appropriate agencies to put an end to the group’s crimes against humanity,” Nacnac said.

AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said they hope the CHR and concerned agencies would take immediate action on their report.