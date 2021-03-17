#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cavite gov bans tourists from Kaybiang Tunnel over traffic, peace and order issues
Motorcycle riders and bikers flock at the Kaybiang Tunnel in Maragondon, Cavite on October 18, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 4:50pm

CAVITE, Philippines — Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla has banned tourists from gathering at the Kaybiang Tunnel as a health measure and for public order.

In a Facebook post, Remulla said he had been receiving reports that the tunnel had become a source of traffic congestion because of the number of people there. He said the convergence of people near the tunnel also poses a challenge to peace and order in the area.
 
Last weekend, a video showing a brawl between riders in the area went viral on social media.

"All day, thousands of cyclists and motorcycle riders and motorists stop there to eat, flirt and take selfies and photos," he also said in Filipino.

Remulla has issued an executive order, effective March 19, banning parking vehicles, eating, taking selfies and loitering near the Kaybiang Tunnel. 

Bike riders will not be allowed to use the tunnel for leisure purposes and blowing vehicle horns along the 300-meter tunnel.

The governor said he does not mean to spoil people's fun but that he has to make sure that traffic flow is smooth and that peace and order is maintained on the province's roads.

To ensure the implementation of the new policy, police checkpoints will be placed in Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate.

Kaybiang Tunnel became popular among motorcycle riders and cyclists in 2020, when visitors went up to 2,500 people per weekend from an average of just 200.

Motorcycle riders and cyclists often take the Ternate – Nasugbu highway leading to the tunnel because of its smooth surface, picturesque scenery, winding roads and close proximity to Metro Manila. 

The Ternate-Nasugbu highway allows motorcycles of any size to travel on it. As such, it has become one of the favorite ride routes of motorcycle riders and groups.

The Kaybiang Tunnel, which was opened to the public in 2013, connects the provinces of Cavite and Batangas on the western side of southern Luzon.
It is currently the Philippines' longest underground highway tunnel.

