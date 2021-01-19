#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Tuguegarao City to be placed under ECQ over surge in COVID-19 cases
Tuguegarao City residents receive relief goods on Dec. 15, 2020.
Tuguegarao City Information Office/Released

Tuguegarao City to be placed under ECQ over surge in COVID-19 cases

(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tuguegarao City will be placed under enhanced community quarantine once again from January 20 to 29 over a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The strictest quarantine mode may be extended for five more days if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

BREAKING NEWS | ENERO 19, 2021 RIATF INAPRUBAHAN NA ANG PAGSASAILALIM SA TUGUEGARAO CITY SA 10-ARAW NA...

Posted by Cagayan Provincial Information Office on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Out of 49 barangays in Tuguegarao, 30 have reported active cases, according to the city’s information office.

The approval of the recommendation to place Tuguegarao under ECQ came after the city tallied 81 active cases in just a day. —  Xave Gregorio

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE TUGUEGARAO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
13th Dacera party guest surfaces at NBI
13th Dacera party guest surfaces at NBI
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Another person of interest in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera has surfaced, the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 4 days ago
Two suspected robbers who were released from jail yesterday were shot dead by four motorcycle-riding assailants in Sta. Cruz,...
Nation
fbfb
SMC&rsquo;s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
SMC’s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 5 days ago
San Miguel Corp. will open all seven lanes of the 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway to motorists starting tomorrow...
Nation
fbfb
Cainta ends talks with Chinese vaccine supplier after uproar from residents
Cainta ends talks with Chinese vaccine supplier after uproar from residents
3 days ago
Cainta is ending negotiations with a Chinese vaccine supplier, its mayor said Friday, after residents of the Rizal town aired...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-judge&rsquo;s appeal to dismiss graft denied
Ex-judge’s appeal to dismiss graft denied
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied an appeal of a former judge in Tacloban for an early dismissal of a graft case filed against...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
San Roque volunteers paint over 'ACAB' mural; preps for community learning continue
San Roque volunteers paint over 'ACAB' mural; preps for community learning continue
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Liniskuwela will continue because that is an assertion of the residents' right to their spaces," the group said in Fili...
Nation
fbfb
Registrants for 2022 polls reach 1 million
Registrants for 2022 polls reach 1 million
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has recorded over one million registrants for the 2022 presidential polls.
Nation
fbfb
Dengvaxia raps vs PAO chief junked
Dengvaxia raps vs PAO chief junked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the criminal and administrative charges filed against Public Attorney’s Office...
Nation
fbfb
NBI completes forensic examination on Dacera
NBI completes forensic examination on Dacera
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed the forensic examination of tissues taken from the remains of 23-year-old...
Nation
fbfb
Firm flagged for privacy breach
Firm flagged for privacy breach
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
A lending company has been ordered to stop processing the personal data of its 6,000 borrowers after it posted their names...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with