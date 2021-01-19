Tuguegarao City to be placed under ECQ over surge in COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Tuguegarao City will be placed under enhanced community quarantine once again from January 20 to 29 over a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The strictest quarantine mode may be extended for five more days if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

BREAKING NEWS | ENERO 19, 2021 RIATF INAPRUBAHAN NA ANG PAGSASAILALIM SA TUGUEGARAO CITY SA 10-ARAW NA... Posted by Cagayan Provincial Information Office on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Out of 49 barangays in Tuguegarao, 30 have reported active cases, according to the city’s information office.

The approval of the recommendation to place Tuguegarao under ECQ came after the city tallied 81 active cases in just a day. — Xave Gregorio