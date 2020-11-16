Magnitude 6 quake rocks Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:11 a.m.) — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Surigao del Sur Monday morning, state seismologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin town.

The tremor had a depth of 58 meters. It jolted the area at around 6:37 a.m.

Phivolcs earlier reported the quake as magnitude 6.4 but then downgraded it to magnitude 6.

Intensity V (Strong) was felt in Bislig City. According to the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale, earthquakes at Intensity V are "generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors" and "strong shaking and rocking felt throughout [a] building."

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong): Bislig City

Intensity III (Weak) : Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II (Slightly Felt): Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao de Norte

Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible): Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal, Tupi, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Palo, Leyte, Kidapawan City

Phivolcs warned of aftershocks and damage.