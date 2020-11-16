#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Magnitude 6 quake rocks Surigao del Sur
This detail of a satellite image shows part of Surigao del Sur province
Google Maps
Magnitude 6 quake rocks Surigao del Sur
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 8:28am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:11 a.m.) — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Surigao del Sur Monday morning, state seismologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin town.

The tremor had a depth of 58 meters. It jolted the area at around 6:37 a.m.

Phivolcs earlier reported the quake as magnitude 6.4 but then downgraded it to magnitude 6. 

Intensity V (Strong) was felt in Bislig City. According to the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale, earthquakes at Intensity V  are "generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors" and "strong shaking and rocking felt throughout [a] building."

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

  • Intensity IV (Moderately Strong): Bislig City
  • Intensity III (Weak) : Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
  • Intensity II (Slightly Felt): Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao de Norte
  • Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible): Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal, Tupi, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Palo, Leyte, Kidapawan City

Phivolcs warned of aftershocks and damage. 

EARTHQUAKE SURIGAO DEL SUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pampanga governor: Other provinces need aid more due to 'Ulysses' after social media calls
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
The governor of Pampanga on Sunday distanced from calls on social media urging relief for those affected by Typhoon Ulysses...
Nation
fbfb
Calabarzon police chief assumes post
By Ed Amoroso | November 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The newly designated chief of the Calabarzon police has finally assumed the post.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Cotabato mayor reinstalled as MNLF leader
By John Unson | 19 hours ago
In a statement Saturday, the MNLF’s central committee said Sema, a Maguindanaon who had served as mayor of Cotabato...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA to resume road clearing
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will resume road clearing operations, which were suspended due to the...
Nation
fbfb
Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19
By Arnell Ozaeta | 21 days ago
Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report sa...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DOJ: Dutert can pardon Sinas if found guilty
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The criminal complaint filed against Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas over the mañanita controversy...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA deploys rescue team to Cagayan
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has deployed a rescue team and equipment to assist in the rescue operations...
Nation
fbfb
Doctors on boats aid Marikina typhoon victims
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
On board rubber boats, doctors have provided medical and relief assistance to victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina.
Nation
fbfb
Mega Lotto prize to reach P90 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot is estimated to reach P90 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbfb
4 caught with P3 million marijuana
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Quezon City policemen confiscated yesterday more than a dozen bricks of marijuana valued at P3 million from four suspected...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with