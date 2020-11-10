LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Ulysses

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ulysses (international name Vamco) is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm Tuesday night as it continues to move northwestward.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year, will probably make land over Quezon on Thursday.

Follow this page for updates on "Ulysses." (Can't view the moving thread? Click here)