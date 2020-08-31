#VACCINEWATCHPH
North Cotabato honors fallen soldier in Jolo twin blasts
Police cordon off the site where twin bombs exploded two days ago, in Jolo town, Sulu island on August 26, 2020. Two female suicide attackers who carried out a double bombing in the southern Philippines were the widows of militants who had worked for the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group, the army chief said on August 26.
AFP/Nickee Butlangan
North Cotabato honors fallen soldier in Jolo twin blasts
John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 3:12pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — North Cotabato provincial officials honored one of the soldiers killed in last week’s bombings in Jolo, Sulu with a visit to his wake in Mlang town Sunday.

Relatives of Private 1st Class James Soriaga Apolinario, one of the Army servicemen killed in one of the two explosions that rocked Jolo last week, told reporters they were elated with the visit of Gov. Nancy Catamco to personally condole with the Apolinario family.

Apolinario, who belonged to the 21st Infantry Battalion, was born and raised in Barangay Magallion in Mlang, North Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong of the Army’s 602nd Brigade, North Cotabato Rep. Jose Tejada and Mlang Mayor Russel Abonado accompanied Catamco to the ancestral home of the Apolinarios in Barangay Magallion.

Apolinario’s body was mangled in one of the two explosions that ripped through a commercial area in Barangay Walled City in Jolo, successive bomb attacks that the military blamed on the Abu Sayyaf terror group that operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The bombings left at least 15 people dead, among them soldiers and police personnel, and injured 78 others.

Apolinario’s parents, Edwin and Tessie, said they are thankful to Catamco for extending assistance for the burial of their son.

JOLO BLAST
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 31, 2020 - 3:01pm

The August 24, 2020 bombings in Jolo, Sulu left 14 people dead and 75 people injured. Authorities said two suicide bombers — widows of Abu Sayyaf terrorists — detonated the bombs, which exploded around an hour apart.

August 31, 2020 - 3:01pm

Provincial officials honored one of the soldiers killed in last week’s bombings in Jolo, Sulu with a visit to his wake in M'lang town in North Cotabato on Sunday.

Relatives of PFC James Soriaga Apolinario, one of the Army servicemen killed in explosions that rocked Jolo on August 24, told reporters they were elated with the visit of Gov. Nancy Catamco to personally condole with the Apolinario family.

Apolinario, who belonged to the 21st Infantry Battalion, was born and raised in Barangay Magallion in M'lang.

Catamco was accompanied to the ancestral home of the Apolinarios in Barangay Magallion by Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, North Cotabato Rep. Jose Tejada and M'lang Mayor Russel Abonado. — The STAR/John Unson

August 30, 2020 - 4:26pm

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will visit Jolo, Sulu from Davao City, adding he plans to go to the blast site to mark the deaths of security personnel.

"Mabigyan ko lang yung mga sandalo natin, mga sundalo ko, mga pulis ko ng importansya sa kanilang kamatayan," he says.

He adds: "I’ll go there to fulfill the duty of a commander in chief." — from a report by The STAR/Alexis Romero

 

August 26, 2020 - 12:08pm

The Commission on Human Rights condemns the "cruel and inhuman" bombings in Jolo, which comes at a time when the Philippines observes the International Humanitarian Law Month.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia says the commission calls out the perpetrators of the attack for their "blatant disregard for protection granted to civilians."

"We call on the government to investigate this incident and make perpetrators accountable for this crime in line with government’s obligation to uphold and protect human rights of all," De Guia says in a statement.

August 26, 2020 - 12:04pm

France extends its condolences to the families of the victims of the doble explosion in Jolo, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attacks in the southern Philippines earlier this week.

"[France] stands shoulder to shoulder with the Philippines in the fight against terrorism," France says in a statement.

August 24, 2020 - 5:50pm

The Philippine Coast Guard declares a red alert over Southwestern Mindanao, including Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

"PCG personnel in the region are augmenting the forces of the AFP and PNP in investigating the incident specifically in identifying its perpetrators, as well as in responding to casualties and in ensuring the safety of the residents against succeeding threats," the coast guard says.

"Moreover, PCG K9 units, safety inspectors, and patrol boat operators are directed to be extra vigilant in securing ports, harbors, and other waterways in the region. Several K9 units of the Coast Guard are also ready for deployment as soon as requested by the AFP."

