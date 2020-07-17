WATCH: Navotas on lockdown despite a relaxed Metro Manila quarantine

Navotas on Thursday, July 16 placed its 250,000 residents under a strict quarantine policy after a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, numbering to nearly 1,000.

The lockdown will last for 14 days until July 29.

"The lockdown is for city residents who do not have business to go outside," said Mayor Toby Tiangco in an interview with dzBB on July 13.

"We will be strict about leisurely activities such as exercising outside. It seems that the people’s mindset under general community quarantine (GCQ) is that they can do anything they want outside. We have no choice but to do this because they are hardheaded," Tiangco added. — Video by AFP