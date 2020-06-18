COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
MRT-3 on 'regular operations' after 15 workers contract COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit rail line 3 will continue regular operations despite its depot personnel undergoing rapid antibody testing on Thursday after 15 workers of its maintenance provider tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Asked by Philstar.com about the line's operations moving forward, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said: "MRT-3 will be on regular operations. Yes, they underwent PCR testing."

According to a statement sent to reporters by the transportation department, those testing positive in the rapid antibody testing conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard will be required to undergo confirmatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and go on self-quarantine for the time being. 

Management will also implement additional health and safety protocols to limit interaction among personnel including screening for symptoms before entry, the mandatory wearing of face masks, alternative work arrangements, setting up of sanitation stations, hygiene promotion, and physical distancing at the workplace.

This, while the depot is also slated to be disinfected.

“The health and safety of our employees and passengers are primordial to us. All employees will be required to undergo testing. We have been conducting disinfection in the depot, at stations, and in trains. We will continue to implement these and other measures to contain the spread of the virus in our workplace, stations, and trains,” Capati added in the statement. 

In an interview with CNN Philippines later Thursday, Capati also highlighted that a number of the confirmed carriers were not MRT personnel. 

"Actually the five who tested positive are from our maintenance provider, not from MRT personnel. We identified 38 personnel and they underwent testing on June 15. After three days, the results came out, 14 of them are positive," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the confirmed carriers, while identified contacts have been advised to undergo self-quarantine and RT-PCR testing before going back to work, the department said.

This comes as general community quarantine is extended until the end of June. The first few days of Metro Manila's GCQ saw much of the same traffic problems that plagued commuters pre-COVID come back with a vengeance in the absence of a number of modes of transportation. 

“We have the best interest of our passengers and employees at heart. We want to immediately address the situation to prevent more people from contracting the disease,” Capati said. — Franco Luna with reports from James Relativo

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION METRO RAIL TRANSIT LINE 3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko locks down 3 Manila barangays
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
The Manila city government yesterday placed three barangays under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the spike...
Nation
fbfb
Lumad students reported missing are in military camp — report
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The younger Tacalan son was quoted in the DxND report as saying that his welfare had not been neglected by the MISFI administration...
Nation
fbfb
PNP officer faces probe for bypassing Borongan City quarantine checkpoint
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Another police officer has reportedly violated quarantine rules.
Nation
fbfb
DOJ compound on COVID-19 lockdown until June 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he “ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new [National Prosecution...
Nation
fbfb
22 Leyte health workers positive for COVID
By Miriam Desacada | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Eighteen health workers at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Manila court judges, personnel told to isolate due to COVID-19 threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Manila court judges and personnel were told to isolate themselves until the end of the month after two employees were confirmed...
Nation
fbfb
7 hours ago
Barangay kagawad under probe for smuggling liquor into COVID-19 facility
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
A lawyer-mayor has censured a barangay kagawad who smuggled liquor into a COVID-19 isolation facility and offered persons...
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
Zamora gives food packs to 45,000 families
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora started yesterday the distribution of food packs to 45,000 families to mark its 13th cityhood...
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
BuCor virus count reaches 223
By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
The number of inmates infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has climbed to 223, the Bureau of Corrections...
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
LTFRB eyes return of jeepneys by June 30
By Edu Punay | 21 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing the resumption of operations of public utility...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with