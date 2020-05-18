COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A relative lights a candle on Thursday midnight where retired Cpl. Winston Ragos was shot after a short stand off with police manning a checkpoint at Barangay Pasong Putik in Quezon City. Police MSgt. Daniel Florendo Jr., the police who shot Ragos, is now facing a criminal and administrative probe over the incident.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Complaint vs cop who killed ex-soldier Ragos returned 'for further investigation'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The criminal complaint against the cop who killed an army veteran—allegedly in self-defense—in Quezon City in April has been returned to the police "for further investigation", the chief of the national police said on Monday. 

Police M/Sgt. Daniel Florendo shot retired 34-year-old Winston Ragos at a quarantine checkpoint on April 21 after the latter supposedly started an argument with personnel of the Quezon City Police District unprovoked. 

Videos of the incident that circulated social media show that while Florendo shot Ragos as he seemed to be reaching into his bag for something, the police officer shot him a second time after he had already turned away.

Speaking in an interview with dzMM Teleradyo, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said in Filipino: "It's still lacking on the evidence, I think, that would not warrant filing of the appropriate case."

"That's why the case was returned to the police for further investigation. As for the administrative cases, it's still ongoing," he added.

In separate statements after the incident, Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, described the fatal shooting as a "judgment call," while Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, asserted that "the suspect really had a gun in his bag. And our police are strictly enforcing quarantine."

Gamboa also earlier defended the cop, saying that Florendo was simply complying with instructions.

The statements from the police leadership prompted the Army to say it was worried that the PNP had prejudged the incident in favor of its personnel.

Although the police were quick to defend Florendo, the Supreme Court in 2013 ruled in Aguilar vs Department of Justice et al.—a case that involved a suspect being killed in police custody—that "when the accused admits killing the victim, but invokes a justifying circumstance, the constitutional presumption of innocence is effectively waived and the burden of proving the existence of such circumstance shifts to the accused."

RELATED: Army wary of police 'prejudgment' in Ragos shooting

Rules 7.4 and 7.5 of the PNP Operational Procedures say that police may only use "more extreme, but non-deadly measures" and "only such necessary and reasonable force should be applied as would be sufficient to overcome the resistance" when dealing with violent or armed offenders. 

Police officers present at the scene can also be heard in the viral video saying they did not care whether he was armed or not. One cop can audibly be heard saying, "Sige, iputok mo (Go ahead, shoot)."

Ragos’ family has vehemently denied that he was carrying a gun at the time of his killing. 

They added that the former soldier suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, which let to his disability discharge from the military.

"The Office of the City Prosecutor temporarily released him for further investigation," Gamboa, also told Philstar.com in an earlier text message.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
11 NCRPO officials to be promoted
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | May 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Eleven officials of the National Capital Region Police Office are set to be promoted tomorrow, according to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas.
Nation
fbfb
5 Metro Manila cities allow tricycles
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Five cities in Metro Manila – Caloocan, Navotas, Valenzuela, Marikina and Pasig – have allowed tricycles to resume...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 2 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
2 girls drown in river
By Michelle Zoleta | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Two teenage girls drowned in a river in this city on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
People flock to malls, markets as virus lockdown eased
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila flocked to malls and markets over the weekend after lockdown protocols were eased under the modified...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Mandaluyong OKs tricycle operations
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Mandaluyong will allow the limited operation of tricycles as the city transitioned into relaxed lockdown protocols under the...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Villar pushes urban agriculture during quarantine
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
With people staying at home in compliance with quarantine measures, Sen. Cynthia Villar said yesterday urban agriculture is...
Nation
fbfb
Male nurse Baguio’s newest COVID case
By Artemio Dumlao | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A male nurse tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in this city yesterday morning.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
3 Abu Sayyaf bandits slain in Sulu encounters
By Roel Pareño | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Three suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while five Army troopers were wounded in two clashes that broke out in the hinterlands of Patikul in Sulu on SaturdThree suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while...
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
PNP probes ‘maltreatment’ of quarantine violator
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police is investigating the maltreatment suffered by a quarantine violator allegedly at the hands of police officers in Cavite.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with